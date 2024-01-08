Local law enforcement officers endorse Ohio businessman in key House race

EXCLUSIVE — A group of local law enforcement leaders in Ohio are throwing their support behind Republican candidate Kevin Coughlin in the race for the state’s 13th Congressional District, lauding the businessman for his support of public safety.

The group, which includes more than a half dozen current and former law enforcement officials, praised Coughlin for his record on public safety and, in turn, criticized Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-OH) over her voting record on the issue. The endorsement gives Coughlin a boost in a crowded field of Republicans seeking to flip the seat red next year.

“Emilia Sykes has placed criminals over law abiding citizens time and time again,” the group wrote in a statement obtained first by the Washington Examiner. “She has consistently undermined our safety and our officers. Kevin Coughlin has always supported law enforcement and worked tirelessly to make our communities safer and more secure. We are proud to stand with him in this campaign, and look forward to his partnership in Congress.”

The endorsement comes after Coughlin launched his bid last month, joining several Republican candidates seeking to oust incumbent Sykes, who was first elected to the seat in 2022. Coughlin will face at least two challengers in the GOP primary next year, including Richard Morckel and Chris Banweg.

Coughlin has already garnered a number of other high-profile endorsements, including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who threw his support behind the Republican candidate last month.

Coughlin may have an advantage over his GOP challengers as he is the only candidate with experience in the state legislature, serving in the state House of Representatives from 1997 to 2000 before being elected to the state Senate in 2001. He served in that position until 2010.

The race for Ohio’s 13th District is expected to be one of the most competitive elections of the 2024 cycle, with the nonpartisan CookPoliticalReport rating the district as a “toss-up.” The seat has been held by a Democrat for more than 40 years, but Republicans view the district as one of their best pickup opportunities next year. The National Republican Congressional Committee listed the district as one of its top targets, viewing it as critical to helping maintain the GOP’s slim majority in the lower chamber.

The Republican primary for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District is scheduled for March 19.