RNC goes all in to keep Santos’s former New York seat

EXCLUSIVE — The Republican National Committee is planning to make its largest investment in an individual district since the 2022 midterm elections in New York’s 3rd Congressional District’s special election.

As the party looks to retain disgraced former New York Rep. George Santos’s seat, the RNC is planning to make a six-figure investment in the race and will enlist 10 staffers to devote their time to the district to help ensure a Republican win.

Four staffers are already working in New York and the RNC is hiring six more who will join them for the election. The staffers will also stay in the area through the November 2024 general election to assist with additional races near Long Island.

In addition to placing extra staff on the ground, the RNC is tapping its network of hundreds of volunteers who will support Republican candidate Mazi Melesa Pilip by making phone calls and knocking on doors.

“In a time of historic antisemitism in America and abroad, IDF veteran and Nassau County community leader Mazi Pilip is the right person to represent New York’s Third Congressional District. With new, full-time staff hires and resources dedicated to Nassau County and Queens, the RNC will spare no effort to protect our Republican House majority,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

Santos was expelled from Congress last month following the release of a scathing Ethics Committee report, with 311 members, including 105 Republicans, voting to oust him. However, 114 voted against it and two voted present.

Santos is only the sixth member of the House to suffer such a fate.

Pilip, who is taking on Democratic nominee and former Rep. Tom Suozzi, also received the endorsement of the Winning For Women PAC on Sunday, which pledged a six-figure investment in digital ads, texting, and direct mail to help her win.

Not only will the group be maxing out its own contribution to her campaign, but it will prioritize soliciting donations from its supporters across the country for Pilip.

“Mazi understands the American Dream because she’s lived it,” WFW Action Fund Executive Director Danielle Barrow said.

She added, “She has dedicated her life to fighting for her community, while career politician Tom Suozzi has spent his entire life fighting for himself. With Democrats already spending heavily to spread lies about Mazi, we are stepping up to help set the record straight and send an accomplished leader to Washington to represent this battleground district.”

Pilip welcomed the lucrative endorsement, saying in a statement, “Winning For Women PAC has a strong track record of backing conservative women leaders, and I am thrilled to have their support in my bid for Congress.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The RNC also plans to encourage voters in New York’s 3rd District to bank their votes early, an extension of its already established push across the country to drive early and mail-in voting for Republicans.

The Cook Political Report rates the district as a “Republican Toss Up” following Santos’s unceremonious ouster.