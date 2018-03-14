Charlie Dent: Pennsylvania shows GOP faces 'hurricane-force' headwinds

Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa., said Wednesday that the close Pennsylvania special election shows Republicans need to be ready for a tough midterm election against surging Democrats, but said Republicans in swing states should be better prepared to face that challenge.

“I think most Republicans realize we’re running into a very serious headwind — hurricane-force wind,” Dent said on CNN when asked if Republicans are nervous at this point.

On Tuesday night, Democratic candidate Conor Lamb claimed a narrow victory against Republican Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District, which President Trump won by 20 points in 2016.

While the counting isn't done and Saccone could seek a recount if he loses narrowly, Dent said that race should tell Republicans in “safer” seats that they need to prepare more for tougher elections this year.

“And I’ll tell you what, if you’re a Republican member in a pretty safe seat like this one was, that’s where I’d be nervous because those members are not used to running in these types of competitive situations,” Dent said.