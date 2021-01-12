Senator shares photo of man wanted in connection to death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick

Federal authorities released a photograph of a man wanted for questioning in connection to the death of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, shared the photo Tuesday morning along with an apparent screenshot of a hand about to throw the fire extinguisher that struck Sicknick on the head during the siege of Capitol Hill last week.

"U.S. Capitol Police just shared this picture with me. This man is wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick," the senator wrote in a tweet accompanying two photos.

U.S. Capitol Police just shared this picture with me. This man is wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.



If you recognize this man, please call FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or visit https://t.co/rl0XXPPml6

The unidentified individual, wearing a blue beanie stitched with the letters "CFD" atop his head, appears to be an older man with a salt-and-pepper beard.

Sicknick died on Thursday after responding to the protests that broke out on Capitol Hill one day prior. It remains unclear whether his death was driven by a medical condition. The FBI and Metropolitan Police Department are conducting a joint investigation into the death.

The request by Cassidy is the latest in a string of public appeals that federal authorities have made as they search for those responsible for the siege of the nation's capital. The FBI asked for the public's help on Thursday morning.

"The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6," the FBI tweeted. "If you have information, visit http://fbi.gov/USCapitol."

The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you have information, visit https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH.

The bureau added that those who provided information leading to the arrest and indictment of any individual connected with the attacks could claim an award of up to $1,000.