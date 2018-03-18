Chris Christie: Trump's lawyers are agitating for Robert Mueller's investigation to end to cover their own mistakes

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said President Trump’s attorneys are saying they think special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation should end because they made a mistake promising Trump the investigation would be over on New Year’s Eve.

Christie said on ABC’s “This Week” the headline-grabbing statement from Trump’s attorneys questioning why Mueller’s investigation should continue is simply an attempt to cover their own hides.

“As to the lawyers, remember, these are the same lawyers who told the president, told him personally, this probe would be over as to him by New Year's Eve,” Christie said. “I told the president at the time that was preposterous. It is preposterous and the special counsel will continue to do his work.”

“I think he's moving at a fairly quick pace, but at the end of the day, I think that what this is much more about is two things. First is the lawyer is trying to now cover for the really bad advice they gave to the president at the end of December of last year and, secondly, the president is being consistent. He has said all along that he never thought there should have been a Mueller probe.”

Christie said he doesn’t think Trump will fire Mueller, who is now reportedly looking into the finances of the Trump Organization. Trump has previously warned that doing so would be a red line for him that could cause him to fire Mueller.

However, Christie — who was one of the first major politicians to jump on board with Trump’s campaign and has known the president for years — said it doesn’t seem like something Trump would do.

“I don't think the president will fire Robert Mueller. I don't think it would be appropriate for him to do so and I don't think he'll do it,” Christie said, “and if he did do it, it would be inappropriate but as to Bob Mueller, he's conducted this investigation so far with great integrity, without leaking, and by showing results and I don't think the president's going to fire someone like that.”