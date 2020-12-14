Cleveland MLB team to change name from 'Indians' after 2021 season

Cleveland's MLB team will drop "Indians" from its name after years of protests from Native American groups and fans who said the name was racist.

The team dropped the "Chief Wahoo" image from its branding ahead of the 2019 season for "ethical reasons," according to the Cleveland Scene, replacing it with the red "Block C" logo. At the time, Sundance, a member of the Muscogee Nation and the executive director of the Cleveland American Indian Movement, said his organization would continue to protest until the team changed its name.

The Cleveland team's name change follows the Washington Football Team changing its name and removing its logo in July in response to claims that the name and image were racist and insensitive to Native Americans. The Washington Football Team, which is a temporary moniker, has not announced what its permanent name will be.

After the Washington Football Team's majority owner announced that it was undergoing a thorough review of the team's name, Cleveland team manager Terry Francona said that it was "time to move forward" and change the baseball team's name as well.

"I know that we're never trying to be disrespectful, and I still feel that way," Francona said. "But I don't think that that's a good-enough answer today. I think it's time to move forward. ... It's a very difficult subject. It's also delicate."

Team owner Paul Dolan told the Associated Press that "it's time" for the team to get a new name but said it wouldn't happen until after the 2021 season.

“We’ll be the Indians in 2021, and then, after that, it’s a difficult and complex process to identify a new name and do all the things you do around activating that name,” Dolan said. “We are going to work at as quick a pace as we can while doing it right."

“The name is no longer acceptable in our world,” he added.

Dolan said he didn't want to follow in the Washington Football Team's footsteps and rely on an interim name until finalizing a permanent name. "We will continue to be the Indians until we have identified the next name that will hopefully take us through multiple centuries," he said.

Dolan confirmed that the new name would not "be a name that has Native American themes or connotations" despite his wish for the team name to be changed to the "Tribe."

The baseball team has used the "Indians" in its name since 1915, according to CNN. The name was chosen by the team and a group of baseball news reporters to mirror teams such as the Boston Braves.

The announcement was met with praise by many fans, but President Trump lamented the decision, tweeting that it was "not good news."

"Oh no!" Trump tweeted. "What is going on? This is not good news, even for 'Indians'. Cancel culture at work!"

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Cleveland baseball team and the MLB for further comment.