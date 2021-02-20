Coca-Cola has employees take training on how to 'be less white' to combat racism

Coca-Cola is making employees go through racism training that teaches the company’s workers how to “be less white.”

“Wut.... this seems like blatant racial discrimination to this employment lawyer,” said lawyer Harmeet K. Dhillon on Twitter in response to the training.

Dhillon was responding to a post that shared images of the training allegedly being taught by Coca-Cola.

"These images are from an internal whistleblower,” the tweet said, along with images from the training.

The images show a section of the training titled “Confronting Racism. Understanding what it means to be white. Challenging what it means to be racist.”

The training then moves to a slide with instructions on how employees can “be less white.”

“Be less oppressive, be less arrogant, be less certain, be less defensive, be less ignorant, be more humble, listen, believe, break with apathy, break with white solidarity” are listed as ways to become less white.

The training then claims that this effort to be less white has to start early, as children as young as three are already taught that their white race makes them inherently superior.

“In the U.S. and other Western nations, white people are socialized to feel that they are inherently superior because they are white,” the slide reads. “Research shows that by age 3 to 4, children understand that it is better to be white.”

“Try to be less white,” the training concludes.

Coca-Cola told the Washington Examiner in a statement: "The video and images attributed to a Coca-Cola training program are not part of the company’s learning curriculum. Our Better Together global training is part of a learning plan to help build an inclusive workplace. It is comprised of a number of short vignettes, each a few minutes long. The training includes access to the LinkedIn Learning platform on a variety of topics, including on diversity, equity and inclusion. The video in question was accessible on the LinkedIn Learning platform but was not part of the company’s curriculum. We will continue to listen to our employees and refine our learning programs as appropriate."