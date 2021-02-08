Sports journalist says Colin Kaepernick trending on Twitter morning after Super Bowl proves platform is 'rigged'

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was a trending topic on Twitter the day after the Super Bowl despite not having played an NFL game in over four years.

“Brady wins 7th Super Bowl and there are more than 165k tweets about Colin Kaepernick. Could there by any more proof that Twitter is rigged?” sports journalist Jason Whitlock tweeted. “What percentage of America woke up this morning thinking about Kap?"

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was the star of the show on Sunday and collected his seventh Super Bowl title and fifth Super Bowl MVP award, both breaking his own record.

People might not know that by looking at social media after a former quarterback who did not play in the game was trending. Kaepernick is more well-known these days for his social justice activism, something the NFL has fully embraced this season amid a flood of riots and protests over the summer.

The NFL even featured a social justice commercial during the game, highlighting that it is “committing $250 million to help end systemic racism."

The commercial wasn’t enough for some observers, though. Many claimed that Kaepernick should have been honored by the league.

Kaepernick created waves late in his career by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem, a gesture he said was in protest of police brutality against minorities in the United States.

The NFL didn’t initially signal support for the protests, and Kaepernick had a hard time finding his way on to another NFL roster amid declining play and his lack of popularity among many fans.

Now, however, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he is “thankful” that the former San Francisco 49ers player raised the concerns he did.

"I said very clearly back in June that we wish we had listened to our players earlier, and we had a lot of players that were coming and bringing these issues to us," Goodell said last week. "It didn’t start last summer. It started over two years ago, and we’ve been working with the Players Coalition over that period of time."

"Colin was one of the individuals who obviously brought a great deal of attention to this, and for that, he deserves our recognition for that and appreciation,” Goodell added.

