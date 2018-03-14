Rep. Louise Slaughter being treated for a concussion after a fall last week

Rep. Louise Slaughter, the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee, is being treated for a concussion after a fall at her home in Washington, D.C., last week, her office said Wednesday.

“Congresswoman Slaughter fell at her Washington, D.C. residence last week and was taken to George Washington University Hospital to receive treatment and monitoring for a concussion,” the New York Democrat's chief of staff Liam Fitzsimmons said in a statement provided to the Washington Examiner.

According to the statement, Slaughter did not suffer any injuries beyond the concussion.

Slaughter has served in the House for 32 years, making her one of longest-serving representatives. The 88-year-old lawmaker has plans to run for re-election in 2018 for her 17th term.

“The congresswoman is tough as nails and she will bring that same spirit to this recovery,” Fitzsimmons said. “We appreciate the outpouring of support and the community’s patience during her recuperation. We will release additional information as it becomes available.”

Slaughter is in stable condition.