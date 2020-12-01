Under pressure: Lawmakers push House and Senate leaders to cut COVID aid deal by Christmas

House and Senate lawmakers in both parties escalated pressure on leadership to reach a deal on coronavirus aid by year’s end, triggering a flurry of last-ditch talks and proposals.

“I think there's pressure on all of us, because of what's happening out in the field, to get something done,” Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, told the Washington Examiner. “It's not a matter of political pressure coming from Democrats or Republicans. It's people who are desperate out there, just desperate.”

Leaders in both parties are now aiming for a deal this month.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, sent GOP lawmakers a new proposal on Tuesday that would redirect unspent federal dollars for a new round of small business loans, unemployment insurance, and other aid.

Across the Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi restarted talks Tuesday with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, announcing afterward that Congress “must pass” a new aid bill this month.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, sent their latest aid compromise offer to McConnell on Monday night.

Rank-and-file lawmakers have grown impatient with leadership aid talks that have dragged on for months without a deal in sight.

A large, bipartisan group of lawmakers Tuesday summoned the media in the Capitol to unveil their own proposal: A $908 billion measure that would include many of the “must-have” ingredients desired by each party, at a cost and scope that strikes a compromise between the two. It would repurpose unspent federal money, which could help attract more GOP support.

“We’re battling COVID-19 more fiercely now than we ever have before,” Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat and co-author of the bipartisan plan, said. “We recognize that it's inexcusable for us to leave town and not have an agreement that we can come together and not show that we can work the way the Senate and the way that Congress was intended to work — in a bipartisan way.”

The revived efforts to strike a deal follow a steep rise in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in regions across the United States, which has triggered new lockdowns with potentially dire economic and health consequences.

Even with the imminent distribution of promising vaccines, both Republicans and Democrats say there is a need to provide immediate relief in the form of small business loans, unemployment benefits, rent relief, and money for hospitals, schools, and day cares to remain operational.

“There are people hurting,” Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, told the Washington Examiner. “We all recognize that. People out there that are unemployed, small businesses that need some kind of relief, whether it's an extension of small business loans or something else. I think we're all hearing that. I think we'd all like to do something.”

House and Senate lawmakers have grappled with their own cases of coronavirus.

The latest, Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican and Senate president pro tempore, returned this week after recovering from an asymptomatic case of the virus.

Johnson contracted the virus last month and recovered without any symptoms.

Johnson said the plans pitched by both McConnell and the bipartisan working group appeal to him because they use unspent federal money, rather than increasing the deficit.

“I think there is just a desire to help people,” Johnson said, characterizing the discussion among Republicans Tuesday.

The Senate GOP leadership canceled in-person lunch meetings this week due to the virus and instead met virtually on Tuesday.

In the meeting, some Republicans urged McConnell to ensure the Senate takes up an aid measure now, rather than waiting until the new Congress convenes in January.

“There was a discussion, in general, that, if we could get it together, it's needed more now than it would be later,” Sen. Mike Braun, a Minnesota Republican, told the Washington Examiner.

Top Democrats and the Trump administration have been in talks for months trying to come to an agreement on a new round of aid but remain far apart on price and scope.

McConnell’s latest proposal, obtained by the Washington Examiner, is similar to a $500 billion proposal GOP lawmakers twice voted to support earlier this year and is unlikely to win the support of Democrats, who are seeking a broader bill worth at least $2.2 trillion.

Sen. Richard Shelby, the GOP Senate Appropriations Chairman from Alabama, suggested the McConnell proposal would be a starting point in the negotiations.

“Things need to be a little fluid,” he told the Washington Examiner.

McConnell said in order for Congress to pass a new round of aid by Christmas, he’ll likely attach a proposal to the fiscal 2021 spending measure that must pass by Dec. 11.

The 2021 spending measure remains under negotiations, with several sticking points unresolved, Republicans said Tuesday.

Attaching a coronavirus aid package would require complete support from Democratic leaders. But McConnell is not negotiating with Democrats yet.

McConnell said he’s only in talks with the Trump administration because the president would have to sign off on the bill.

Schumer warned Tuesday that the one-sided negotiations are bound to fail.

“I hope Sen. McConnell does things in a bipartisan way,” Schumer said. “Every time he has done it in a partisan way, it has not worked.”

But Democrats are also weary of their own party holding out for too much and blowing the chance to pass a measure now.

"Schumer and Pelosi are right. We should have the bigger bill," Cardin said. "But we're in the last weeks of the session. This is our last real chance to get a real bill done."

Cardin said he backs the $908 billion bipartisan coronavirus aid package unveiled earlier Tuesday, which would provide the new funding for the first quarter of 2021.

"I like the way it is framed for three months," he said. "In March, we'll have a new president, and we'll have another chance."