Conservative #WalkAway Facebook page removed along with hundreds of thousands of videos and followers

Conservative activist Brandon Straka announced that Facebook has removed his page with over half a million followers and also banned members of his team.

“FACEBOOK has removed the #WalkAway Campaign and has BANNED ME and EVERY MEMBER of my team!!!” Straka, founder of the #WalkAway movement, tweeted Friday morning.

“Over half a million people in #WalkAway with hundreds of thousands of testimonial videos and stories is GONE,” he added. “Facebook has banned everything related to #WalkAway.”

Straka also included screenshots of messages from Facebook, including one that said the page was “removed for violating terms of use.”

🚨🚨🚨FACEBOOK has removed the #WalkAway Campaign and has BANNED ME and EVERY MEMBER of my team!!!

Over half a million people in #WalkAway with hundreds of thousands of testimonial videos and stories is GONE. Facebook has banned everything related to #WalkAway. pic.twitter.com/WxoKu1HpSb — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) January 8, 2021

Straka confirmed to the Washington Examiner that his Facebook group, the business page for the nonprofit group, and his personal account were all shut down Friday morning.

He added that people merely associated with the page were also removed from Facebook.

“Every volunteer, every paid employee, banned,” Straka said.

“This is only the beginning of a total conservative shutdown if we don’t get help,” Straka added in a tweet to Sen. Ted Cruz asking for assistance.

In another tweet, Straka referred to the censoring as "absolute mayhem."

"I have a dozen paid employees," Straka said. "I have dozens of volunteers. ALL BANNED at the same time today. Absolute mayhem!! Is this the unity and healing of Joe Biden’s America??? This is horrifying."

I have a dozen paid employees. I have dozens of volunteers. ALL BANNED at the same time today.

Absolute mayhem!!

Is this the unity and healing of Joe Biden’s America??? This is horrifying https://t.co/5znsPZYfgC — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) January 8, 2021

Facebook did not immediately respond to request for comment from the Washington Examiner as to what specifically provoked the page removal.

Earlier this week, Facebook announced that President Trump will be banned indefinitely from the platform as a result of violence carried out by some of his supporters on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Several Democrats, including former first lady Michelle Obama, have called for that ban to be permanent .

Facebook’s ban of Straka’s page comes as conservatives across the country have expressed outrage over the past few days due to what they perceive as a politically motivated purge of their followers on Twitter.

“Massive Twitter purges seem to be happening,” Straka tweeted Thursday. “I’ve lost now 10,000 followers since last night.”

Massive Twitter purges seem to be happening. I’ve lost now 10,000 followers since last night. PLEASE subscribe to my email list right now while you can. Text STRAKA to 22828 to subscribe.

Please retweet. 🙏🏻 — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) January 7, 2021

Straka's movement gained notoriety in 2018 after the now ex-liberal decided he was fed up with the Democratic Party and began urging others to leave the party with him.

"The #WalkAway Campaign is a true grassroots movement, founded by former liberal, Brandon Straka on May 26th, 2018," Straka's website reads. "The #WalkAway Campaign encourages and supports those on the Left to walk away from the divisive tenets endorsed and mandated by the Democratic Party of today."