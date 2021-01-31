De Blasio moves to ban natural gas hookups: 'Literally' our 'only choice is renewable energy'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is pushing forward with a green agenda, calling for a ban on natural gas hookups on new buildings in the city by 2030.

“We need to make clear that New York City will renounce fossil fuels fully. Therefore, we need to ban fossil fuel connections in the city by the end of this decade, literally ensuring that our only choice is renewable energy,” de Blasio said in his " State of the City" address on Friday.

De Blasio’s goals include moving the New York City government to run on “renewable energy in the next four years.” The plan relies on Canadian hydropower, imported into the United States through new transmission lines. Lawmakers in San Francisco passed a similar ordinance in November last year.

All construction after June 2021 must use electricity instead of gas for cooking, heating, and cooling. The announcement comes after 41 cities have adopted plans to reduce reliance on natural gas .

In April 2019, de Blasio introduced his “Green New Deal.” The mayor vowed to ban “inefficient” glass and steel skyscrapers and warned that if building owners refuse to make their properties more efficient , they could face fines up to $1 million. New York has committed to being carbon neutral by 2050 and implementing congestion charges in certain Manhattan neighborhoods.