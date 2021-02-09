Another elected Democrat in hot water for skirting coronavirus restrictions

A Democratic public official in California is facing criticism for potentially violating the state’s coronavirus restrictions by hosting a wedding in her backyard.

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton reportedly held the gathering, which consisted of dozens of attendees, on Aug. 1 of last year during a statewide surge in cases, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Becton says the event adhered to state and county regulations, which permitted outdoor religious and cultural events, including weddings, but prohibited receptions, after-parties, and any parties that bring people from multiple households together.

“I had a wedding in my yard that was really based upon the love that we shared,” Becton said about the event, which she says she consulted a coronavirus hotline about beforehand and got the go-ahead. “I hope that I did not do anything that was in violation of any rules. If I did, it certainly was not my intent.”

“I think the most important thing for people to know is that I did everything that I knew possible to obtain the best information,” Becton explained.

Becton, who refrained from referring to the event as a reception, said the event hosted 25 to 30 family members and took place between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., although neighbors say the celebration lasted into the night. Becton also said that social distancing measures were followed and masks were worn.

Last year, Becton’s office was tasked with cracking down on coronavirus restriction violators.

"We do take these complaints very seriously," she told county officials in mid-November , pointing out she was "noticing an uptick" in complaints about the guidelines being ignored.

One of Becton’s retired neighbors, Karyl Toms, told the San Francisco Chronicle that she was “aghast that somebody would do that” and at first didn’t know who Becton was but was upset after learning she was an elected official.

“That’s when I got really upset,” Toms said. “No surprise here, the poor suckers are locked down and people who have power get to do what they want. What, rules pertain to me?”

Center for American Liberty CEO Harmeet Dhillon agreed with Toms’s characterization of the gathering.

"She would have to be deaf, dumb, and blind to not know that our governor and our state health officials have strongly discouraged, and at times banned, gatherings of any size," Dillon told Fox News on Sunday.

Becton's office declined to comment to the Washington Examiner regarding how she would respond to citizens like Toms who feel a double standard is at play.

Becton joins a long list of Democratic politicians and officials who have been slammed for disobeying coronavirus restrictions, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was caught dining indoors with a large group of people without a mask last November.

The list also includes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who have all implemented strict coronavirus lockdown measures and faced criticism for not adhering to them.