Elton John endorses Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Sir Elton John has endorsed Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in his bid for a third term.

John cited Cuomo’s progressive agenda and “tremendous leadership” as reason for the endorsement from him and his husband, David Furnish.

The letter was tweeted by USA Today Network reporter Jon Campbell.

Andrew Cuomo picks up the ol' Elton John endorsement.



It's on Elton John letterhead and everything. pic.twitter.com/ikPoJLT5zi — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) March 16, 2018

“We will never forget his incredible leadership on marriage equality and everything he has done to champion gay rights,” the pair wrote.

In addition, John and Furnish said they are “especially grateful” to Cuomo for working with community advocates and experts to end the AIDS epidemic in New York by 2020.

“His bold plan serves as a model for other states to emulate,” the said.

The endorsement comes as “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon, who is lesbian, is said to be considering a primary run against Cuomo.