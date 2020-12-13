First lady allegedly tours exclusive private school for Barron as Trumps prepare to leave DC

First lady Melania Trump has toured an exclusive South Florida private school as the family prepares to trade Washington for Florida in January.

Trump toured the $35,150-a-year Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, a source told Page Six.

The school offers a wide variety of courses to its upper-school students, including in Chinese, television broadcasting, robotics, and constitutional law. It also boasts a boathouse, swimming pool, and lacrosse and sailing teams.

The president has not publicly released his taxes , but parents at Pine Crest are required to submit both business and personal tax forms to school officials.

“They have looked all over Palm Beach County and neighboring Broward County for just the right [school],” a source told People Magazine. “There are several options , and they will decide soon.”

The White House did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment at the time of publication.



This Nov. 21, 2018, file photo shows President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (Susan Walsh/AP)



Barron Trump, 14, has been attending St. Andrew’s Episcopal School since he moved to the White House in 2017. He made the official move in June 2017, a move that was delayed until six months after Trump’s inauguration to allow Barron to finish the school year in New York City.

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner also appear to be plotting a move to Florida. The couple recently purchased an undeveloped $31 million lot near Miami for their life after the White House. The property features 200 feet of private waterfront and is located on the exclusive Indian Creek Island, which is gated and guarded by a 13-man police force, according to the Post.

The president and first lady have begun renovations of the Mar-a-Lago club, but the permanent move could begin with a legal battle, as the couple are prohibited from making the estate a full-time residence under their agreement with the city of Palm Beach in 1993.

"My theory is that at Christmas time, he goes to Mar-a-Lago. I think he will stay there through the inauguration. I would not be shocked if he will not show up to the inauguration either,” Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen told MSNBC.

Laurence Leamer, the author of Mar-A-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s Presidential Palace, told the Washington Examiner, “The city probably won’t do anything about it. His enemies will.”