Fox News guest slammed over picture of Mao in background during live appearance

A Fox News guest drew criticism Thursday after a photo of Chinese dictator Mao Zedong was spotted in the background during a live appearance on the network.

“Wow, @HaroldFordJr rockin’ the Warhol Mao over the fireplace,” RealClearPolitics co-founder Tom Bevan tweeted during an appearance by former Democratic congressman Harold Ford Jr. on Special Report With Bret Baier. “I liked the Muhammad Ali better.”

Several others on social media pointed out the photo as well, including Arsenal Media Group’s Jason Cole.

“Odd choice for an American politician to put Mao above their fireplace instead of Washington,” Cole wrote. “Kinda tells you the whole story in one photo.”

Cole added: “In case your wondering who Mao is, he beats Stalin and Hitler out for most muderous [sic] dictator of all time. #unity”

“Uhhhh... @HaroldFordJr has a Mao painting in his home and between shots Fox News cropped it out,” National File’s Raheem Kassam tweeted.

Ford Jr. responded to the controversy on Twitter by saying that he was renting the house the portrait was in and he “didn’t choose the art.”

“As @BretBaier said, I’m just renting a place - didn’t choose the art - my house has Ali and MLK on the walls - no fan of Communist China or Mao - my public record and words on Fox and elsewhere about China prove that,” the former congressman tweeted.

Baier also responded to the controversy on Twitter, making the case that Ford Jr. is “no Maoist.”

“Harold @HaroldFordJr is renting a home for a few weeks in a vacation spot - he doesn’t control the walls. Strong background analysis, but Harold is not a Maoist- he was elected in Tennessee. Thanks for watching,” Baier tweeted.