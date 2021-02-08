Permanent Black Lives Matter street art in memory of George Floyd unveiled in Houston

Permanent Black Lives Matter street artwork in memory of George Floyd was unveiled in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

"This is another public statement that the life and death of George Floyd is not in vain," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said during the dedication ceremony on Saturday.

WATCH LIVE: Black Lives Matter Mural dedication in Houston, honoring George Floyd. https://t.co/wsFIDmrEK6 — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) February 6, 2021

The artwork features the words “Black Lives Matter” in red and gold block letters across a two-block stretch of road in front of Floyd’s alma mater, Jack Yates High School.

The artwork also shows a red and gold depiction of Floyd’s No. 88 jersey, which he wore as a football player for the school’s team.

Street mural unveiled in Houston honoring George Floyd https://t.co/0Nuh5UyLBE pic.twitter.com/4ivgzxv6AX — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) February 7, 2021

"This means a lot to my family, and I know it would mean a lot to my uncle," said Bianca Williams, Floyd's niece. "Continue to stand with us. This is the beginning of a long fight, united together, stronger than ever."

The crowd gathered for the unveiling also said Floyd’s name in unison and released red and gold balloons in his memory.

Floyd, 46, died on Memorial Day in 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes despite his pleas for air.

His death sparked protests and riots across the country, most notably over the summer, leaving some cities with millions of dollars in damage.

