Graham threatens to call Democrats as witnesses during impeachment trial

Sen. Lindsey Graham warned that Republicans would call Democrats as witnesses in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial if the majority party decides to call witnesses first.

Graham, who has continued to defend Trump and has argued against the second impeachment trial, said if Democrats called witnesses to testify to the events that led up to and occurred on Jan. 6, Republicans would call Democrats whom they say have made similar comments to the former president.

"If the House managers want to call one witness, the defense is going to call all those people you named and then some," the South Carolina Republican said Monday on Hannity in response to a question about bringing in witnesses, including President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Maxine Waters, Sen. Cory Booker, and former Attorney General Eric Holder.

He added, "To my colleagues tomorrow, there are a hundred of us — what we do today is going to make history for the rest of the time America exists. What Democrats have done is basically declare war on the presidency itself."

Republicans have argued that certain Democrats have made public comments that they argue could be considered an incitement of violence, making them guilty of the same thing they accuse the president of doing, minus the deadly clash that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was certifying the election for Biden.

Trump was impeached in the House of Representatives on Jan. 13 for "incitement of insurrection" after he encouraged supporters who attended a rally in Washington, D.C., to march to the Capitol to express their displeasure with Congress. Five people died in a deadly clash, while two other lives were lost in the aftermath. More than 100 people have been charged for their participation in the insurgence.

Graham has repeatedly spoken out against Democrats calling witnesses likening it to "Pandora's box" previously.

One of Trump’s attorneys, Bruce Castor, indicated that they’ll be using clips to highlight Democrats’ rhetoric during the trial. Castor was asked in a Feb. 5 interview if they would feature the video of Waters and the others, and he responded, “I think you can count on that.”

Waters, in 2018, told a group of people that they should “absolutely harass” Trump administration officials for their role in the former president’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

"They’re not going to be able to go to a restaurant, they’re not going to be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not going to be able to shop at a department store," Waters said at the time. "The people are going to turn on them, they're going to protest, they’re going to absolutely harass them."

Over the weekend, the California lawmaker defended the statement, saying, “The strongest thing I said was tell them they’re not welcome,” but she added, “I didn’t say go and fight. I didn’t say anybody was going to have any violence.”