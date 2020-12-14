<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="http://b.scorecardresearch.com/p?c1=2&amp;c2=15743189&amp;cv=2.0&amp;cj=1&amp;&amp;c5=&amp;c15=">
Washington Examiner
Wednesday, December 16, 2020

'He does not care about small businesses': Bill Gates slammed for saying it's 'appropriate' restaurants close for months over COVID-19

Bill Gates was characterized as an out of touch billionaire for saying it is “appropriate” that restaurants and bars close for months as he warned that another wave of coronavirus infections will hit the United States.

“.@BillGates is worth over $118 billion dollars. He does not care about small businesses like bars, restaurants, and gyms. Over 99% of people under age 60 (the healthy working class & kids in school) SURVIVE covid. This is insanity that will devastate people’s lives,” Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted Sunday.

Others joined Taylor Greene in her condemnation of his comments.

The pushback comes after Gates joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday and lamented that the pandemic could worsen like never before, saying bars and restaurants will need to close.

“Sadly, the next four to six months could be the worst of the epidemic. The IHME forecast shows over 200,000 additional deaths. If we would follow the rules, in terms of wearing masks and not mixing, we could avoid a large percentage of those deaths,” Gates told Tapper.

“Bars and restaurants, in most of the country, will be closed as we go into this wave, and I think, sadly, that’s appropriate,” he added in the interview.

Gates has been involved with the pandemic, with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation donating $1.75 billion to vaccine development and distribution.

News
Bill Gates
Coronavirus
Restaurants
small business
Share your thoughts with friends.