Hospital pauses coronavirus vaccines after healthcare workers report negative side effects

An Illinois hospital has paused the process of administering coronavirus vaccines after several healthcare workers reported adverse reactions to the shots.

Four employees at the Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Illinois, reported symptoms that included tingling and an elevated heart rate following the vaccinations, prompting the hospital to pause the rollout, according to ABC 7 Chicago .

In a statement, the hospital pointed out that the four team members represent 0.15% of the 3,000 people who received the vaccine and said that three of the team members are home in good health and one is receiving “additional treatment.”

Five healthcare workers reported allergic reactions to the vaccine in Alaska earlier this year, and a nurse in Tennessee went viral Thursday after she fainted while talking to reporters shortly after being vaccinated.

Several prominent politicians have publicly taken the vaccine in an attempt to calm fears about possible negative side effects (which health experts say do happen but are rare) , including Vice President Mike Pence, who took the vaccine live on television on Friday.

Following the vaccination, Pence said, “I didn’t feel a thing. Well done. Building confidence in the vaccine is what brings us here this morning."