Another House Republican announces retirement as more lawmakers eye the exits

Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN) won’t seek reelection to the House next year, making him the latest House Republican to retire from his seat as a growing number of lawmakers consider other jobs in government or an exit from politics altogether.

Bucshon announced his resignation in a statement on Monday, making him the 39th House member to say he won’t run for another term after his current one expires next January. However, unlike some of his colleagues, the seven-term Republican said his decision was not made in response to “disputes” among lawmakers.

“Recent disputes in Congress and difficulties advancing policy on behalf of the American people have not soured my faith in our Constitutional Republican form of government. In fact, it has strengthened that faith,” he wrote in a statement. “Throughout the history of the United States, one of our strengths has always been the ability of our elected leaders — and the American people — to debate the issues in a public forum, and then ultimately find common ground and compromise on solutions that benefit the American people. It is still true today and this principle always prevails.”

Nearly 40 House incumbents have already announced they won’t seek reelection in 2024, marking one of the highest rates of retirement at this point in an election cycle over the last decade. That number includes 16 Republicans who announced they won’t run for another term as well as 23 Democrats, according to a list compiled by the House Press Gallery.

The number of retirements is approaching but has not reached 2018’s total when 52 members stepped down from office. That marked the most incumbent retirements recorded since the 1993 cycle when 65 members opted not to run for reelection.

It’s not yet clear what Bucshon plans to do after the end of his term, but the Indiana Republican indicated he would “bring my season in public service to a conclusion.” That places him in the ranks of 11 other House Republicans who are retiring with no plans to seek another office.

Of the 39 House members who have announced their retirements so far, 12 have launched bids to run for the Senate instead. One Democrat, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), is running for governor, and another, Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), is running for president.

Two lawmakers are running for attorney general in the same state: Reps. Dan Bishop (R-NC) and Jeff Jackson (D-NC) of North Carolina.

The rising number of retirements could make it more difficult for both parties to secure a House majority next year, especially if members in competitive districts choose to opt out.

Of the lawmakers who have already announced their retirements, only seven are considered to be representing competitive seats, all of which are held by Democrats. Meanwhile, all Republican districts, with the exception of the seat formerly held by Rep. George Santos (R-NY), are considered to be reliably red.