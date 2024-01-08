Top House Republican calls on Lloyd Austin to resign over ‘lack of transparency’ on hospitalization

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is facing calls to resign from his leadership position after failing to inform the public and even his own staff that he was hospitalized for several days and unable to perform his duties.

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) called on the top Biden administration official to resign on Monday, accusing Austin of failing to notify President Joe Biden and the National Security Council of his condition. The criticism comes after Austin was hospitalized last week due to complications from a procedure but news of his condition was not disclosed until four days later.

“At this dangerous time when American service members are under attack in Iraq and Syria, our closest partner and ally Israel is at war with Hamas terrorists, and the threat from Communist China is on the rise, it is critical that the Secretary of Defense has the full trust of the American people, Congress, and the White House,” Stefanik said in a statement. “This concerning lack of transparency exemplifies a shocking lack of judgment and a significant national security threat. There must be full accountability beginning with the immediate resignation of Secretary Austin and those that lied for him and a Congressional investigation into this dangerous dereliction of duty.”

Former President Donald Trump also called for Austin’s resignation over the weekend, accusing the top defense official of “dereliction of duty.”

“Failed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin should be fired immediately for improper professional conduct,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “He has been missing for one week, and nobody, including his boss, Crooked Joe Biden, had a clue as to where he was, or might be.”

The news of Austin’s hospitalization was reported on Friday afternoon, four days after the defense official was initially admitted. It has not been released what complications Austin faced, although Pentagon officials said they arose from an “elective medical procedure.” However, the department did not provide details on what the procedure was or how serious Austin’s conditions were.

Austin later released a statement over the weekend thanking health officials for the treatment while also acknowledging “media concerns” about the lack of transparency surrounding his condition. However, the defense official has “no plans to resign,” a spokesperson for the DOD told the Washington Examiner.

The news of Austin’s hospitalization sparked outrage among national Republicans, especially after it was reported that Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks was tapped to handle his duties — but was not informed he was hospitalized. Hicks was also on prescheduled leave at the time.

“At a time when US troops are actively under attack and some dying in the Middle East, neither the President, National Security Council, nor Congress knew who was — or was not — at the helm of the Pentagon,” said Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), who sits on the House Armed Services Committee. “This is irresponsible and brings into question the basic competence of the Biden Administration. The American people have a right to know why the Commander-in-Chief was not made aware of the Secretary of Defense’s incapacitation.”

The White House has also rejected calls to terminate Austin from his position, telling reporters on Monday there are “no plans” for him to be removed.

“There is no plans or anything other than for Secretary Austin to stay in the job and continue in the leadership that he’s been demonstrating,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

The secrecy around Austin’s hospitalization raised questions, especially as it overlapped with an ISIS bombing in Iran and a Department of Defense-authorized airstrike in Baghdad earlier this week. A DOD official told the Washington Examiner last week that Austin and President Joe Biden authorized the airstrike.

“Secretary Austin did not have to affirmatively delegate his duties because by statute, the Deputy Secretary is automatically authorized to perform the duties of the Secretary if he is unable to perform them,” the official said. “Medical professionals have been consulted throughout.”

When asked why details have been scarce on the situation, Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder said it was “an evolving situation in which we had to consider a number of factors.”

“At all times, the Deputy Secretary of Defense [Hicks] was prepared to act for and exercise the powers of the Secretary, if required,” Ryder added in a separate statement.