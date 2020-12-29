2012 tweet shows Ossoff encouraged supporters to follow Chinese state-run media

A 2012 post from Jon Ossoff revealed that the Democratic Senate candidate from Georgia urged his supporters to follow Chinese state-run media on Twitter.

Ossoff told his backers to follow the Xinhua News Agency, the official state-run press agency of the People's Republic of China, in a tweet published the day after Election Day in 2012.

"Esp. during 18th Party Congress, #follow @XHNews (Xinhua - Chinese state media). #ff," Ossoff tweeted.

The tweet reemerged as the Senate hopeful is grappling with mounting evidence of financial ties to China. In a July financial disclosure, Ossoff amended a report that he initially filed in May, revealing that he had received more than $5,000 over the past two years from the Hong Kong-based telecommunications firm PCCW Media Limited, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Ossoff's opponent, incumbent Sen. David Perdue, tweeted a link to a Washington Times article detailing the allegations of impropriety.

"Hunter Biden. Eric Swalwell. And now - Jon @Ossoff. Georgians cannot afford another China-backed liberal in Washington," Perdue said.

In light of the accusations, the Georgia Republican Party pursued legal action against the Senate challenger. In a letter addressed to the Senate Select Committee on Ethics, the party asked the Senate to open an investigation into the matter.

"The Georgia Senate Primary was held on June 9, 2020. This was prior to Ossoff filing the amended Public Financial Disclosure Report [on July 10] which showed he earned compensation from controversial companies," read the complaint. "Georgian voters were left in the dark about the financial interests relevant to Ossoff and they deserved to know whether Ossoff had conflicts of interest or financial entanglements relevant to his candidacy."

The Georgia Senate runoffs, twin races between Ossoff and Perdue, as well as a contest pitting incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler against Rev. Raphael Warnock, will be held on Jan. 5.

Ossoff's office did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.