Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson amid documentary-spurred outcry

Justin Timberlake has apologized to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson amid outcry spurred by a recent documentary.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Friday, Timberlake said he regretted his actions.

"I've seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond," he said. "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right."

The pop star, who said he "benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," singled out Spears along with pop icon Jackson as individuals whom he wronged.

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," he said.

The former band member of 'N Sync did not go into detail about how he had wronged Jackson or Spears.

On Feb. 5, the New York Times released a documentary detailing the nature of Spears's conservatorship, a deal that gives her father control over much of her finances and daily life. In the special, clips of Timberlake were included.

The two had a very public romantic relationship. At the time, Spears told the press she was waiting for marriage to have sex, but Timberlake claimed during an interview that the two had slept together. In a music video after their relationship was over, Timberlake heavily implied Spears cheated on him. Fans rebuked Timberlake on social media for the comments.

During the 2004 Super Bowl, Timberlake pulled at Jackson's costume during their joint halftime performance, revealing Jackson's breast. Some have argued that Jackson paid a higher price in her career for the incident than Timberlake.

The 40-year-old singer appeared to support this position in his post on Friday, indicating his belief that he benefited from societal norms not afforded to Spears or Jackson.

"The industry is flawed," he added. "It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It's designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again."