Kirstie Alley: Politicians should take no salary while they impose lockdowns that deprive citizens of income

Actress Kirstie Alley proposed a plan to withhold salaries from politicians who impose coronavirus lockdowns if those restrictions leave individuals and businesses without income.

“My solution,” the Cheers actress tweeted. “All senators congressmen governors and city political officials from any state or city who impose shut downs to the extent that businesses and people have no form of income, take no salaries for the duration of the shutdown. Leadership leads by example & from the top.”

My solution. All senators congressmen governors and city political officials from any state or city who impose shut downs to the extent that businesses and people have no form of income, take no salaries for the duration of the shutdown. Leadership leads by example & from the top — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) December 4, 2020

The plan was well received by Alley’s Twitter following of more than 1.5 million, with several users describing the plan as a “great idea.”

Small businesses across the country have been pushing back against coronavirus regulations, including a recent protest at a New York City bar this week as hundreds gathered and chanted “Sheriffs go home” and “F--- Cuomo!” in response to local government attempts to shut it down.

Nearly one-third of businesses in New York and New Jersey have shut down due to coronavirus restrictions in 2020.

Alley’s tweet comes as Democratic politicians across the country have been criticized for imposing strict coronavirus lockdowns on citizens but not obeying those orders themselves .

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was recently photographed at a dinner party inside a Northern California restaurant not wearing a mask in violation of his own coronavirus restrictions . Newsom later apologized and said he should set a better example.

Other prominent politicians, including Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have been accused of not following their own virus guidelines.