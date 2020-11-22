Large crowd pours onto the streets in protest of California's virus curfew

A large crowd gathered in Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday to protest the state’s new coronavirus curfew that went into effect earlier that night.

“What curfew? Massive crowd in Huntington Beach, CA protesting the statewide covid curfew that went into effect less than an hour ago,” CBSLA reporter Hermela Aregawi said on Twitter along with a video of a crowd gathering to protest the new restriction.

The new rules state that nonessential work and gatherings are prohibited from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., making the protests a violation of the new rule.

“I’d like to see curfews go away,” one protester said in response to the new rules. “I don’t really agree with it. I think there are too many restrictions, as is. Obviously, a lot of people don’t agree with what our governor and city officials are doing, but I’d prefer to see something done a little bit different, but curfews are just a little too far.”

“I think we’ve tried lots of tools throughout the past nine months, and none have really worked, if you will,” another protester said. “This one is certainly less restrictive than the other ones, which leads me to believe that it’s probably not going to do much.”

Orange County law enforcement officials have said that they do not plan to enforce the curfew, which is expected to be in place for at least a month.

Many Californians have grown increasingly frustrated with the state’s virus restrictions, especially after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom was seen dining in a French restaurant without a mask and with members of other households, which is in violation of his on COVID-19 restrictions.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer was among those who slammed Newsom for what he saw as hypocrisy for the dinner.

“His kids can learn in person. But yours can’t,” Faulconer tweeted. “He can celebrate birthday parties. But you can’t. He can dine on a $350 meal at one of California’s fanciest restaurants during the worst recession in generations. But you definitely can’t. Can you believe this? I can’t.”

Newsom later apologized for attending the dinner, admitting he needed to “preach and practice” his own guidelines.

“I want to apologize to you because I need to preach and practice, not just preach and not practice, and I’ve done my best to do that,” Newsom said. “We’re all human. We all fall short sometimes.”