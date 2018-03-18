Marco Rubio: Andrew McCabe should have been allowed to get his pension instead of being fired

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio thinks fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe should have been allowed to serve out the two days he needed to work before he was eligible for his pension, instead of being dismissed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Rubio said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that firing McCabe so he wouldn’t get his pension wasn’t the best way for President Trump and Sessions to go about it.

“I don't like the way it happened. He should have been allowed to finish through the weekend. That said, look, there's an inspector general report that's due and work that's being done,” Rubio said.

“After he had retired, if that report would have indicated wrongdoing or something that was actionable, there are things that could have been done after the fact. Forty-eight hours to go before retirement, I would have certainly done it differently, given the fact there's still this report out there that hasn't come in.”

McCabe has said he’s being targeted by the Trump administration because he will be able to corroborate some of James Comey’s evidence that could show Trump obstructed justice by firing Comey last year.

Trump targeted McCabe for criticism for months ahead of the eventual firing, tweeting about him on multiple occasions and calling his wife a “loser” for her defeat in an election in Virginia.

McCabe has been a target for being in charge of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server during the 2016 election, which Trump believes was rigged.