Marjorie Taylor Greene says she spoke with Trump and has his support, slams 'bloodthirsty media' and 'socialists'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Saturday that she spoke with former President Donald Trump and has his full support, while also promising that she “won’t back down” to recent criticism and calls for her removal from Congress.

“I had a GREAT call with my all time favorite POTUS, President Trump!” the newly-elected congresswoman from Georgia wrote in a lengthy Twitter thread. “I’m so grateful for his support and more importantly the people of this country are absolutely 100% loyal to him because he is 100% loyal to the people and America First.”

Greene has been at the center of multiple controversies in recent weeks, including a verbal confrontation provoked by one of her Democratic colleagues, and has faced criticism over old social media posts supporting various conspiracy theories.

Those social media posts prompted Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez to call for Greene’s expulsion from Congress, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is reportedly set to meet with Greene about her comments this week .

In the Twitter thread, Greene took shots at her critics and pledged to continue in the same direction.

“The blood thirsty media and the socialists hate America Democrats are attacking me now just like they always attack President Trump,” Greene tweeted. “I won’t back down. I’ll never apologize. And I’ll always keep fighting for the people.”

Greene also reiterated her condemnation of the Capitol Hill attack during a Trump rally earlier this month and took issue with Democrats who have pinned the blame on Republicans.

“While I along with all Republicans denounced the Capitol attack and were victims inside as well, our Democrat colleagues try to lie and blame us for violence we had nothing to do with and have condemned all along,” Greene wrote.