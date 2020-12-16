Marvel Comics reveals Star-Lord is polyamorous and bisexual

Marvel Comics revealed its popular Guardians of the Galaxy character Peter Quill, played by actor Chris Pratt in the comic’s movie adaptations, is polyamorous and bisexual.

“Space adventurer Peter Quill (a.k.a. Star-Lord) is shown in a polyamorous bisexual relationship in the latest issue of the Guardians of the Galaxy comic,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

“In an adventure titled ‘I Shall Make You a Star-Lord,’ Guardians of the Galaxy #9 finds Quill spending almost 150 years in a strange land named Morinus where he befriends a pair of humanoids, the female Aradia and the male Mors, eventually entering into a relationship with both around the 12-year mark," the report continued.

In the comic, the character thanks the male and female humanoids for accepting him.

“It’s been over a decade,” the superhero tells the two. “Time to accept the truth. … Morinus is my home. You’re my home. Thanks for accepting me, guys.”

Marvel Studios did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner’s inquiry about whether the character’s bisexuality will be included in the film adaptation of the comic.

Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in the films, has previously been criticized for being tight-lipped about his political ideologies, coupled with him attending a Pentecostal megachurch in Los Angeles.

“Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?” actor Elliot Page, who recently came out as transgender, said in 2019 of Pratt’s church.

Pratt responded to the statement, saying, “It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church, which 'hates a certain group of people' and is 'infamously anti-LGBTQ.' Nothing could be further from the truth.”

"I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone,” he added.