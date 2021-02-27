McConnell backs Biden ordering airstrikes in Syria

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell crossed the partisan divide and voiced support for President Biden’s decision to carry out airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militias in Syria.

“I support President Biden’s decision to authorize strikes against facilities associated with Iranian-backed terrorist groups responsible for attacks against American interests in Iraq,” the Kentucky Republican said. “We will need more information to judge the efficacy of the strikes and the signal they send to Tehran and its proxies, but I believe the President acted well within the authorities of his office.”

The Thursday airstrikes, which mark the first overt military action ordered by Biden, destroyed multiple facilities located at a border control point used by several Iranian-backed militant groups, including Kait’ib Hezbollah and Kait’ib Sayyid al Shuhada.

The airstrikes followed recent rocket attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq. Last week, a rocket attack struck both in and around Baghdad’s Green Zone, including one that hit the headquarters of Iraq's National Security Service, and earlier this month, a rocket attack resulted in the death of a civilian contractor. Additionally, five other contractors were wounded as well as a U.S. service member.

“The attacks on American diplomatic and military facilities and personnel are just one early test of the new Administration by this dangerous adversary,” said McConnell on Friday. “Iran supports an entire constellation of terrorist groups that stretches from Yemen to Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, right to the borders of Israel. It will take sustained work to defend and deter against the threats posed to U.S. interests.”

The Washington Examiner reached out to the offices of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for comment about the airstrikes but did not immediately receive responses.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia said he wants to know more about the strikes and why Congress wasn’t notified prior to the attacks.

“The American people deserve to hear the Administration’s rationale for these strikes and its legal justification for acting without coming to Congress,” said Kaine, according to Politico.

“Offensive military action without congressional approval is not constitutional absent extraordinary circumstances,” he continued, adding that he believes lawmakers should have a full briefing on the matter.