Meghan McCain ‘cautiously optimistic’ her father will return to the Senate in the summer

Meghan McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said she is hopeful that her father will return to the Senate by the summer.

“I wish I had an exact date, but I just don’t,” Meghan McCain said during a radio appearance with KTAR-FM on Wednesday. “I am very cautiously optimistic about the summer, yes.”

John McCain was diagnosed last summer with a form a brain cancer known as glioblastoma and has been receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. He has remained in Arizona since December, where he is recovering from chemotherapy and radiation.

“Anyone who has loved ones or has gone through it knows how horrific chemo is, and he’s working through the side effects of it,” Meghan McCain said. “He’s doing very well, and I feel very lucky that he is doing so well.”

John McCain’s wife Cindy pushed back last week on speculation that her husband would step down from his Senate seat, claiming he “is doing fine and has no intention of resigning!"

