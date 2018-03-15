Minnesota student holding pro-Second Amendment sign escorted off campus during National Walkout Day

A student participating in National Walkout Day Wednesday holding a sign in support of gun rights was escorted off school property and threatened to be put in a police car.

The student at New Prague High School in Minnesota was peacefully protesting with a sign that said, “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” when he was escorted off of school property by the principal, according to a Wednesday post on Facebook by user Kenny MacDonald.

“This violates the first amendment and makes me sick that they can do whatever they want. Please make this go viral,” MacDonald said in the post.

The video did end up going viral in less than 24 hours, receiving 1.8 million views and over 92,000 shares on the original post alone.

Other students in support of the Second Amendment held signs that said, “Arm our teachers.”

Thousands of students across the U.S. participated in National Walkout Day to protest gun violence in school and honor the 17 lives lost in the Parkland, Fl. school shooting last month.

Some schools said participating in the walkout would count as an unexcused absence against them, others supported the students.

