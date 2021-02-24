MSNBC analyst who told ISIS to bomb Trump Tower testifying in domestic terrorism hearing

An MSNBC political analyst who once encouraged terrorists to blow up a Trump Tower building is set to testify in a House hearing on domestic terrorism.

“This is my nominee for first ISIS suicide bombing of a Trump property,” Malcolm Nance, an author and political commentator, wrote in 2017 in a since-deleted tweet with a picture of Trump Towers Istanbul.

Nance, who is referred to as an “intelligence expert” on MSNBC, will testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday in response to the Capitol Hill riot last month.

Nance has also repeatedly pushed the conspiracy theory that former President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to get elected to the White House in 2016.

The hearing, labeled “The Rise of Domestic Terrorism in America," is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Various members of the House Judiciary Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Washington Examiner.