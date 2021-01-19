Pelosi tells Hillary Clinton that religious people were 'willing to sell the whole democracy down the river' over abortion

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said religious people who voted for President Trump were “willing to sell the whole democracy” of the United States over abortion.

“Now, there’s one other element that I have been talking about for a long time that gives me great grief as a Catholic. I think that Donald Trump is president because of the issue of a woman’s right to choose,” Pelosi said. “When he signed that paper, saying, ‘These are the judges that I will appoint,’ that was the dog whistle to the evangelicals, to the Catholics, and all the rest.”

“A woman will not have the right to choose. And when you see the polls about impeachment now, 80% think what happened was wrong. Seventy-some percent said he’s responsible, but 40-some percent don’t think he should be impeached," she added. "Well, why? One issue: abortion.”

Her comments come during an interview with failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday during her podcast You and Me Both.

“And that is enough when you take the greed of those who want their tax cut — that’s probably a small number, but nonetheless a number — and then you take the abortion issue. And many of these people are very good people,” Pelosi continued. “That’s just their point of view. But they were willing to sell the whole democracy down the river for that one issue.”

Clinton responded that abortion rates in the country during the 1990s, when her husband served as president, “went way down.”

“What’s really incredibly sad is how those who, in my opinion and experience, do not view this issue as a priority have used the legitimate questions, concerns, and, yes, understanding of faith to obtain and use power,” she added.

Pelosi has often spoken about her Catholic faith, which opposes all forms of abortion, and even said during Trump’s tenure that she prays “very hard” for him.

Pelosi's comments came during the same interview Clinton called for Congress to form a 9/11 Commission-style group to investigate Trump’s alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

