New details emerge on Biden foot injury

The details surrounding how President-elect Joe Biden sustained hairline fractures in his right foot continue to expand.

Biden said the story of how he fractured his foot was "not a very exciting" one, owning the fall that caused the fractures after he tripped over a bath mat while chasing his dog Major's tail.

“What happened was I got out of the shower ... [and the] little pup dropped a ball in front of me for me to grab the ball," Biden told CNN on Thursday evening. "And I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom, and I grabbed the ball like this. And he ran. And I'm joking, running after him, and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug, and I tripped on the rug he slid on.”

Biden has two German shepherds, Champ and Major.

Biden, who at 78 is set to become the oldest incoming president in the history of the United States, was photographed leaving a Delaware orthopedic office on Nov. 29.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden's doctor, said he expects the president-elect to remain in a walking boot for the next several weeks.