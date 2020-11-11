Sen. Rand Paul seized on a New York Times report showing many school-aged children already have antibodies from infection with other coronaviruses associated with common colds that could block the new SARS-CoV-2 strain causing the pandemic.

During a testy Sept. 23 Senate hearing, Paul repeatedly questioned Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, on the role preexisting cross-reactive immunity could play in stopping the spread of COVID-19. Paul cited countries in Asia that had seen slower spreads of the disease, noting that it’s possible their success could be attributed to immunity built up through coronavirus strains present in widespread common colds in those countries.

Fauci insisted no evidence suggested that was the case, instead pointing to mask mandates and social distancing efforts as being solely responsible for slowing the spread.

"You are not listening to what the director of the CDC said," Fauci said. "If you believe 22% is herd immunity, I believe you’re alone in that.”

Fauci then claimed a recent study contradicted Paul's hypothesis.

“I’d like to talk to you about that also because there was a study that recently came out that preexisting immunity to coronaviruses that are common cold do not cross-react with the COVID-19,” Fauci said.

Fauci did not immediately respond to a Washington Examiner request for comment on what study he was referencing.

Research released from the National Institute of Health, of which Fauci's National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases is a part, in August, a month prior to Fauci's statements to Paul, said that “existing immune cells may help account for the wide range of symptoms experienced by people with COVID-19.”

“We have now proven that, in some people, pre-existing T cell memory against common cold coronaviruses can cross-recognize SARS-CoV-2, down to the exact molecular structures,” concluded Dr. Daniela Weiskopf, one of the study’s authors. “This could help explain why some people show milder symptoms of disease while others get severely sick.”

On Tuesday, the New York Times wrote about a study conducted by a team of scientists led by Dr. George Kassiotis that seemingly backs up Paul’s claim. The researchers found that some adults, and more children, carried an antibody that can prevent coronaviruses, including COVID-19. The study, published in Science on Friday, reported that about 5% of adults had antibodies to block COVID-19, while 43% of children did.

“This is precisely the science Dr. Fauci was denying in our last encounter,” Paul said on Twitter. "It also helps explain why herd immunity may come at a much lower than expected threshold.”

This is precisely the science Dr. Fauci was denying in our last encounter. It also helps explain why herd immunity may come at a much lower than expected threshold.



The Children Never Had Covid. So Why Did They Have Coronavirus Antibodies? https://t.co/4VHBcpYTmW — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 11, 2020

Dr. Scott Atlas, a member of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, made a similar point to Paul’s during a White House press briefing later on Sept. 23. When asked about CDC Director Robert Redfield’s testimony that 90% of the U.S. population remained vulnerable to COVID-19, Atlas said he believed Redfield misstated the facts.

“I think that Dr. Redfield misstated something … the data on the susceptible that he was talking about was his surveillance data that showed that roughly 9% of the country has antibodies," Atlas said . "But when you look at the CDC data state by state, much of that data is old. Some of it goes back to March or April, before many of these states had the cases. That’s point number one.”

“Point number two is that the immunity to the infection is not solely determined by the percent of people who have antibodies," Atlas continued. "If you look at the research — and there’s been about 24 papers at least on the immunity from T-cells — that’s a different type of immunity than antibodies. And without being boring, the reality is that — according to the papers from Sweden, Singapore, and elsewhere — there is cross-immunity, highly likely from other infections, and there is also T-cell immunity. And the combination of those makes the antibodies a small fraction of the people that have immunity.”

Atlas has been roundly criticized for misleading the public and the president.

“Everything he says is false,” Redfield said during a phone call that was overheard by an NBC News reporter onboard a commercial flight.

In Redfield's testimony, a week before Fauci's, he suggested masks may work better than a potential vaccine, saying there is clear "scientific evidence" masks work. “I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine," he concluded.

Redfield later walked back those remarks, saying, "I 100% believe in the importance of vaccines."

But the new study points out the difference between antibodies and T cells, noting that, while antibodies eventually go away, T cells remain in the body much longer and can be activated to help fight off a new coronavirus infection. While many might not test positive for coronavirus antibodies, it’s possible T cells in their body remain on standby to convert into antibodies and block COVID-19 infection.

The results echo those of a test performed by Dr. Stephen J. Elledge, a genetics professor at Harvard Medical School, which showed many people already had preexisting antibodies related to coronavirus colds that could help block the coronavirus associated with COVID-19. That study was released six days after Paul’s exchange with Fauci.

The study could help explain why children are less likely than adults to become infected with COVID-19 and why they are less likely to become ill when they are infected. Elledge pointed out to the New York Times that adults only catch a few colds per year, while children can get up to 12. This could result in children having coronavirus antibodies that are continuously present.

Elledge said that it’s possible most adults are protected by memory cells from previous infections with the common cold. While they may not have antibodies present to protect them, it’s possible they could quickly produce them to make their infection with a new coronavirus less severe.

“We focus on those who get really sick, but 95% to 98% of those who get the virus don’t have to go to the hospital,” Elledge said. “There are a lot of people who do get better.”

In an October review of the available research conducted by the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford, researchers found evidence to support the notion of cross-reactive immunity.

Researchers pointed to a study that identified that “about 40 to 60%” of people unexposed to COVID-19 possessed T cells capable of blocking the new coronavirus strain. These “cross-reactive” T cells circulated between “common cold” coronaviruses and COVID-19.

The researchers noted that although the drop of COVID-19 antibodies after two to three months initially caused concerns about sustained immunity, this was a “normal part of the immune response” to have “antibody levels fall after an infection has resolved.” Still, T cells “formed after infection” can be “reactivated” when another infection occurs, giving people “long-lasting immunity.”

“Asymptomatic infections may therefore be more common, and antibody testing alone may underestimate the true prevalence of the infection or population immunity,” researchers said. “SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells were found in most of the convalescent patients in this study, which is a promising sign that infection may give rise to immunity.”