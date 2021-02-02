Newsmax host walks off-screen after MyPillow CEO touts election fraud claims

Newsmax TV host Bob Sellers walked off-screen after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell touted 2020 election fraud claims on air.

Lindell discussed theories about Dominion voting machines used in some states to count votes during the November election, saying, "[My account] was taken down because we have all the election fraud with these Dominion machines. We have 100% proof" before being cut off by Sellers.

"Mike, you're talking about machines that we at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those kinds of allegations, we just want to let people know that there's nothing substantive that we've seen there," Sellers said, speaking over Lindell.

The MyPillow CEO continued referring to election fraud claims during the interview, which lasted nearly two minutes before Sellers walked off-screen.

Newsmax was hosting the Minnesota-based pillow company CEO after Twitter banned the MyPillow company account this week, allegedly because Lindell was using it to circumvent the ban to his personal account last week, he told Newsmax on Tuesday.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported MyPillow during this time…..Jack Dorsey is trying to cancel me (Mike Lindell) out!” Lindell's company tweeted Sunday.

Some Twitter users captured screenshots of the tweets before the account was shut down.

On Jan. 25, Lindell's personal account was suspended while he was speaking to the Washington Examiner. He blamed Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for the suspension and alleged Dorsey might have suspended the account after Lindell shared two articles earlier that day.

Lindell is also a close ally of former President Donald Trump, who was removed from most social media platforms in January, including Twitter.

The MyPillow CEO spoke with the Washington Examiner following the Newsmax interview Tuesday afternoon, saying, "I don’t know if you can blame Newsmax because they’ve been threatened by Dominion."

He described the interview as "more cancel culture," adding he “didn’t know that it would be an out-of-bounds subject.”

Newsmax called Lindell after the interview to say the on-air interaction was a miscommunication, the MyPillow CEO said.

Lindell asked the Washington Examiner, "That guy [Sellers] went into a complete meltdown, didn’t he?”

"It goes to show how much pressure the companies are exerting," Lindell said, referencing how Dominion has allegedly threatened him, Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, Newsmax, and several other organizations and people on threats of defamation regarding election fraud claims.

Newsmax told the Washington Examiner, “Newsmax and its anchor only wanted to make clear that it has found no evidence of software manipulation involving the election. However, Mr. Lindell is entitled to his own opinion and has a different viewpoint than ours.”

A Twitter spokeswoman said to the Washington Examiner that Lindell's personal account was suspended for "repeated violations of our Civic Integrity Policy."

She added that the MyPillow business account was suspended for violating Twitter's ban evasion policy, which was invoked when Lindell revealed he was using the business account to circumvent his suspension.