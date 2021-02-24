NRA sues New York attorney general over 'blatant and malicious retaliation campaign'

The National Rifle Association sued New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday, accusing her of "weaponizing" her power to dissolve the group for politically motivated reasons.

"This filing responds to the contrived narrative by the New York Attorney General, and alleges that the case she filed is part of a crusade to silence a powerful political opponent and its commitment to Second Amendment advocacy," William A. Brewer III, a counsel to the gun rights group, said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

The suit, filed in the New York Supreme Court, also claims James is engaged in a "blatant and malicious retaliation campaign" against the group and that her "selective use" of regulatory oversight against the group violates its constitutional rights.

"The NRA will continue to confront the NYAG’s weaponization of power — to the benefit of the Association, its millions of members, and all who believe in constitutional freedom," Brewer said.

The suit from the NRA, which filed for bankruptcy last month, counters a lawsuit brought by James against the gun rights group in August, alleging that the nonprofit group diverted millions of dollars to fund travel and no-show contracts for associates, among other expenses.

The suit aimed to dissolve the group following an 18-month investigation that helped surface those allegations.

The NRA initially filed a separate federal lawsuit last August on the same day James filed hers, alleging that her investigation was done through partisan means, hidden by the guise of enforcing state nonprofit law.

In its most recent filing, the NRA argues that even if the allegations against them were true, it would not justify dissolution, which it referred to as a "corporate death sentence."

Upon filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month, the NRA also announced its intention to restructure as a nonprofit organization in Texas to escape the "corrupt political and regulatory environment in New York."

James accused the NRA of trying to escape her oversight and lawsuit by relocating, and she said that she intends to dismiss the group's bankruptcy, according to a report by Reuters.

Bankruptcy filings typically halt existing litigation, but James has argued for an exemption to enforce her "police and regulatory power."

The attorney general also proposed letting a court-appointed trustee oversee the NRA's affairs if the bankruptcy proceeds. A hearing for her request is scheduled for March 29 in Dallas's bankruptcy court.

