Nurse who was first in US to get the vaccine: 'I believe in science. What you should not trust is COVID-19'

The front-line worker widely believed to be the first person to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States says she felt reassured after getting her shot.

"I felt a huge sense of relief, hope for everyone around the world that healing is coming, that we took a step in the right direction to finally put an end to this COVID-19 pandemic," Sandra Lindsay, an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York, told MSNBC's Joy Reid on Monday.

"It really felt good to get that vaccine in my arm finally after all these months," she added.

Gen. Gustave Perna, the chief operating officer for the Defense Department’s Operation Warp Speed, announced on Saturday that 145 locations across the U.S. would receive the vaccine on Monday after the Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the vaccine on Friday. The Pfizer vaccine is the fastest vaccine ever to be produced and administered in the U.S.

"Many days, I just had to be numb to be able to push through and support my staff as they worked tirelessly," Lindsay said about the hours she and her colleagues spent fighting the pandemic. "They made tremendous sacrifices to be on the front lines."

Polls show that black Americans are less likely to say they will get the coronavirus vaccine than white or Hispanic Americans. Lindsay is a Jamaican immigrant. She acknowledged the distrust that the black community may have with the medical field but said, "As a nurse, my practice is guided by the science. I believe in science. What you should not trust is COVID-19." She added: "I hope that me taking the vaccine today is an inspiration to you."

Lindsay's comments come as the U.S. is experiencing a dramatic spike in cases of the virus. Health and governmental officials are encouraging people to refrain from visiting family during the holiday season.

"Put off the celebrations this year so that we can all be together next year and celebrate in person," Lindsay said.

Although delivery of the vaccine has already begun, experts do not expect it to be widely distributed until sometime next year.