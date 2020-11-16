Obama: It's time for Trump to concede

Former President Barack Obama chastised President Trump for not conceding to President-elect Joe Biden almost two weeks after the election.

"I think it was time for him to concede probably the day after the election, or at the latest two days after the election," Obama told CBS's 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday.

Trump's inaction has "weakened" the country, "not just as a consequence of this election but over the last several years," according to the former commander in chief.

Multiple news outlets called the White House race for Obama's two-term vice president on Nov. 7. Trump has refused to accept defeat as he awaits the outcomes of legal challenges to the results. On Sunday, he tweeted that he will concede "NOTHING." His lawyers have filed complaints in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, disputing extended voter deadlines to transparency while ballots were counted.

For Obama, Trump earning more votes in 2020 than he did in 2016 demonstrated how bitter divisions between the major political parties infected the public, where policies don't matter as much as "wanting to beat the other guy." While more voters supported Trump this year than last cycle, Biden beat Obama's 2008 record, notching the most ballots cast for a nominee in history.

Obama suggested working with outlets and technology companies "to inform the public better about the issues, and bolster the standards that ensure we can separate truth from fiction." He also proposed collaborating closer with local and state elected officials to restore trust in public institutions.

"What we've seen is what some people call truth decay. Something that's been accelerated by outgoing President Trump, the sense that not only do we not have to tell the truth, but the truth doesn't even matter,” he said.

At the same time, Obama defended himself from criticism that he wasn't vocal enough against Trump during the earlier years of his term, following the tradition of past administrations.

Obama granted CBS an interview to promote the first installment of his two-part, forthcoming memoir, The Promised Land. The book is due for release on Nov. 17.