Ousted California House Democrats prepare 2022 comeback bids

House Republicans had an impressive comeback in California this election cycle by flipping four of the seven seats picked up by Democrats in 2018. Three of those Democratic lawmakers have already filed campaign paperwork to face their GOP opponents again.

Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith wants a third race against Republican Rep. Mike Garcia, in 2022, after losing to him in November when she conceded the race after falling short by just 339 votes.

Garcia and Smith previously faced off in May, when the California Republican won a special election against her by a 12-point margin. The seat had opened up months earlier after first-term Democratic Rep. Katie Hill prematurely resigned from office following a sex scandal.

Garcia’s win in the special election was the first time in over 20 years that a Republican flipped a congressional seat. Three more followed in November, along with Garcia's second win against Smith in November.

Rep. Harley Rouda flipped California’s 48th Congressional District in 2018 when he defeated 30-year incumbent Dana Rohrabacher. Yet Rouda’s time in office lasted just one term, as he lost in November to Republican Michelle Steel, an Orange County supervisor. Rouda, like Smith, has already filed his 2022 campaign paperwork.

In his concession, Rouda suggested he would return to the campaign trail in 2022 after his Republican opponent had a record in Congress her constituents could see.

"While one campaign ends today, another is just beginning. I look forward to having voters compare my opponent’s two years in Congress with my accomplishments, on Nov. 8, 2022," he said.

Rep. TJ Cox, a one-term lawmaker, has yet to decide if he wants a third rematch against Republican Rep.-elect David Valadao. The district swung back to Valadao, who initially lost the seat to Cox in 2018, after the Republican defeated Cox in November.

“I'm going continue to make a positive difference, as someone who has a Central Valley residence, in whatever capacity I can. I was doing it before I was in Congress in helping build community health clinics, recreational facilities, job training centers, and so on,” Cox told the Washington Examiner. He added, “We'll see what the future holds. I do have a 2022 campaign account open.”

House Democrats outside of California are also pondering when to make their moves as well. Florida Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala, who lost her seat to Republican Maria Elvira Salazar, told the Washington Examiner, "I'm thinking about it. I'm gonna see what the redistricting looks like."