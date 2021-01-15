White House doesn't know what happened to Lincoln bust

White House officials don’t know what happened to a bust of Abraham Lincoln spotted being removed from the West Wing on Thursday, as departing staffers were seen taking home mementos of their time working at America’s most famous address.

The moment was captured by C-Span, which showed a Marine guard opening the door as three people left the building, one carrying what appeared to be a bronze bust of the 16th president.

With staffers spotted taking home framed certificates, photographs, and even what appeared to be a stuffed pheasant, it sparked immediate concerns that someone had gone too far in finding a keepsake.

The White House referred inquiries about its destination to the General Services Administration, which is responsible for running federal offices. A spokeswoman for the GSA said it was not involved and referred inquiries back to the White House.

Some change in decor and furnishings is expected as staff ready the White House for a new inhabitant.

SPOTTED: Bust of President Abraham Lincoln leaving the West Wing about an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/QOulIk1dQE — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) January 14, 2021

But important items in the White House Collection generally stay on site unless they are due for a cleaning or are moved temporarily during renovations.

A bronze bust of Lincoln, by the American sculptor Gutzon Borglum, has a prime spot atop a stone pillar in the East Garden Room, where it can be seen by visitors entering the East Wing.

In the meantime, staffers have spent recent weeks packing their things as they move to new jobs.

A moving van was spotted on the complex on Thursday collecting boxes.

Leaving the White House today: a Lincoln bust (h/t @cspan), a stuffed pheasant (h/t @kaitlancollins) and a framed Xi-Trump photo (h/t @erinscottphoto). pic.twitter.com/QJqn8cqWHR — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 14, 2021

And officials were seen carrying souvenirs home. One man was photographed with framed certificates, and another woman loaded a pheasant into a car.

A day earlier, trade adviser Peter Navarro was spotted with a photograph of President Trump’s summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.