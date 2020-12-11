Public gets behind idea of mask mandates

A majority of the public believes that states should enforce mask mandates by imposing fines and, in some cases, jail time for those who violate the public health measures meant to curb the surge in new COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Eighty-four percent of adults said they support wearing masks in public, and 68% support fines or jail time for those who violate statewide mask requirements, according to recent polling by Morning Consult.

The same survey found that 28% of people oppose enforceable mask mandates, with 18% of those saying they “strongly oppose” the mandates that come with penalties. Twelve percent of adults said they oppose a national mask mandate even without potential penalties.

“Oftentimes, a small but vocal minority will make it seem as if an issue is bigger than it really is,” Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, said. “But then you see data like this, and I think it does show that people are engaged and they are taking it seriously.”

Masks are now recognized as one of the most effective tools the public has to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with a growing body of evidence showing that they can save the lives of the most vulnerable. Modeling experts at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the forecasts of which the White House coronavirus task force uses, projected that roughly 66,000 lives could be saved if universal masking, meaning more than 95% of people wear a mask, is adopted.

Several states have imposed fines on people who violate mask mandates. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers imposed a statewide mask mandate in July that included a fine of $200 for those caught violating the order. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a similar fine of $100 in July. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in an effort to curb the rise in cases across the state, announced in October that local governments of hot spot regions of the state that don’t enforce the mask mandate and other social distancing orders will face fines of up to $10,000 per day.

“The localities … have to enforce the state law, and they're not doing it with enough diligence,” Cuomo told reporters in October, just as test positivity rates in the state began their steady uptick. “If you are unwilling to enforce the law, I will enforce the law.”

President-elect Joe Biden announced at a Wilmington, Delaware, press briefing that he would sign an executive order “on Day One” mandating that everyone wear face masks in all federal buildings as well as on airplanes, trains, and buses for 100 days straight.

"We're going to require masks wherever possible, but this goes beyond government action," Biden said at a press briefing. "As the new president, I'm going to speak directly to the American people and say what I'm saying now: We need your help. Wear a mask for just 100 days."

Biden’s announcement rankled people, even though there was no threat of fines or other consequences for violators. The burden of enforcing masking rules is on state governments, not the Biden administration, as the incoming president does not have the authority to set uniform penalties across the United States.