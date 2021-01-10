Kyle Rittenhouse spotted drinking beer at bar wearing 'free as f---' shirt

Accused Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter Kyle Rittenhouse was spotted drinking a beer at a bar with a shirt that read, “Free as f---."

Rittenhouse, who recently turned 18, was seen at a Wisconsin bar with his parents wearing the “free as f---" shirt earlier this week, according to TMZ .

Wisconsin law permits 18-year-olds to drink at bars if they are joined by their parents.

The police officers were reportedly notified by a concerned patron about Rittenhouse’s presence at the bar, but an investigation determined that he was not in violation of his bond agreement.

Rittenhouse, who has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide stemming from an altercation during a riot in Kenosha earlier this year, was released on a $2 million bond earlier this year.