Kyle Rittenhouse spotted drinking beer at bar wearing 'free as f---' shirt

Accused Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter Kyle Rittenhouse was spotted drinking a beer at a bar with a shirt that read, “Free as f---."
Rittenhouse, who recently turned 18, was seen at a Wisconsin bar with his parents wearing the “free as f---" shirt earlier this week, according to TMZ.
Wisconsin law permits 18-year-olds to drink at bars if they are joined by their parents.
The police officers were reportedly notified by a concerned patron about Rittenhouse’s presence at the bar, but an investigation determined that he was not in violation of his bond agreement.
Rittenhouse, who has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide stemming from an altercation during a riot in Kenosha earlier this year, was released on a $2 million bond earlier this year.
That bail fund was supported by multiple celebrities, including NYPD Blue star Ricky Schroeder and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.