Sean Hannity: Shepard Smith is 'clueless' about my show

Fox News prime time host Sean Hannity on Friday hit back at his colleague Shepard Smith for being "clueless" about what happens on his show, after Smith described the show as entertainment, not news.

"While Shep is a friend with political views I do not share, and great at breaking news, he is clueless about what we do every day," Hannity said Friday on Twitter. "Hannity breaks news daily-Warrant on a Trump assoc, the unmasking scandal, leaking intel, Fisa abuse, HRC lawbreaking, dossier and more REAL NEWS! 9p."

Smith said in a Time magazine profile published Thursday that "some" of the opinion prime time programming at Fox is there "strictly to be entertaining," though he did not specify which ones.

Smith is a top news editor at Fox and anchors the daytime flagship news program. He frequently contradicts some of the narratives pushed by opinion programs like Hannity's.