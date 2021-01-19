Cruz slams rioters who breached Capitol and went through his desk

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz slammed the rioters Tuesday who rifled through his papers in his desk on the Senate floor when the Capitol was breached on Jan.6.

“I think it was a terrorist attack on the Capitol, and it was despicable, and anyone who committed acts of violence should be fully prosecuted and should go jail for a long time,” Cruz told the Washington Examiner when asked about the young men who went through his desk.

Video shot by a New Yorker reporter showed a chaotic scene on the floor of the chamber, and two men dashed over to Cruz’s desk and flipped through his papers. He found Cruz’s prepared remarks to talk about his objection to Arizona’s certification of its electoral votes.

“He was gonna sell us out all along — look! ‘Objection to counting the electoral votes of the state of Arizona.’” He added, “Oh, wait, that’s actually OK.”

“He’s with us,” one of them said.

The other young man, wearing sweatpants and a long-sleeved undershirt, thumbed through a three-ring binder on Cruz’s desk and frantically said, “There’s gotta be something in here we can f—ing use against these scumbags.”

A third person with the group noted, “Cruz would want us to do this, so I think we’re good.”