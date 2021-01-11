<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="http://b.scorecardresearch.com/p?c1=2&amp;c2=15743189&amp;cv=2.0&amp;cj=1&amp;&amp;c5=&amp;c15=">
Thursday, January 14, 2021

'Technical difficulties': State Department page declares premature end to Trump's presidency

A page at the State Department’s website briefly declared an end to President Trump’s term in office on Monday afternoon.

“Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:39:22,” a presidential biography page declared.

That’s not true, of course, although the scores of lawmakers who would like to impeach Trump a second time as punishment for the attack on the Capitol last week may wish it were so. The page has been taken down.

Screen Shot 2021-01-11 at 2.57.30 PM.png

“We’re sorry, this site is currently experiencing technical difficulties,” the error message now reads. “Please try again in a few moments.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly has ordered an investigation into how the edits were made. “It could have been a bunch of people, but was likely a lower level technical staffer,” a former State Department official familiar with how the site is managed told the Washington Examiner.

The erring editor made a similar change to Vice President Pence's biography page. "It's 100%, not a hack," a diplomat told Buzzfeed, citing the security of the management software.

