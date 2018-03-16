Stormy Daniels' lawyer: Six more women report relationships with Trump

The lawyer representing adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with President Trump a decade ago, said Thursday there were six other women who had come forward with similar stories, and some claim to have nondisclosure agreements with Trump.

"As of tonight, we've been approached by six separate women with similar stories to my client," Michael Avenatti said in an interview on CNN . "I want to stress that we have not vetted these stories to a great degree, however the initial consultation, the initial information that we're receiving indicate that there are some striking similarities between their stories and that of my client, Miss Clifford."

Avenatti did not give any information on what the similarities were between Daniels’ story and what the other women allegedly experienced with the president. He did say, however, that he viewed at least two more nondisclosure agreements from the women that came to him.