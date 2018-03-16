<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="http://b.scorecardresearch.com/p?c1=2&amp;c2=15743189&amp;cv=2.0&amp;cj=1&amp;&amp;c5=&amp;c15=">
Friday, March 16, 2018

Stormy Daniels' lawyer uses physical threats against his client to tease 60 Minutes interview

In this 2007 photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Adult film star Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti told MSNBC Friday morning that his client has been physically threatened, but declined to provide more details, and encouraged people to watch an upcoming interview on "60 Minutes" to learn more.

When the "Morning Joe" panel asked Avenatti if his client, who opened a lawsuit against President Trump, had been “threatened physical harm,” he replied, “Yes.” But he clammed up after that, and said more could be learned from the upcoming interview.

"I think it will become apparent to people when they tune in to '60 Minutes' on March 25 as to the details related to the threat, and the American people can judge for themselves on who’s telling the truth and who’s not telling the truth."

"We have no further comment at this time," Avenatti said when contacted by the Washington Examiner.

