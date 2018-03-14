Students walk out of class across America on one-month anniversary of Florida school shooting: Watch

Students ranging from young elementary schoolers to teenagers in high school walked out of classes Wednesday to call for tougher gun controls exactly one month after the massacre in Parkland, Fla.

More than 3,000 walkout events have been registered across the country, and politicians in some cities are joining students to show unity despite Congress' inability to move on gun control reforms.

Starting on the East Coast, approximately 60 fifth graders from George Mason Elementary School in Alexandria, Va., walked out with posters and laid down on the ground as if they were dead.

Every student at this walkout suddenly lay down and now their parents are watching and taking photos of this and everyone is totally silent. pic.twitter.com/aZNe66uUD4 — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) March 14, 2018

Students have stood up again. Complete silence. Their faces are so serious. One of them was shaking with the cold and still holding up her sign. pic.twitter.com/AXWvEcIet3 — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) March 14, 2018

Down in South Florida, students who survived the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Valentine's Day collectively left the main building and rounded up on the football field.

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed in a deadly shooting last month, walk out of their classrooms to protest for stricter gun laws as part of #NationalWalkoutDay. https://t.co/Yf340l4g2R pic.twitter.com/XqdnfdWx94 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 14, 2018

Stoneman Douglas students had called for a 17-minute demonstration from other schools across the country to remember each of the 17 people who were killed Feb. 14.

In Washington, D.C., students first descended on the White House, though President Trump is still on a trip to the West Coast and was not at home to witness the demonstration.

Students are now leaving the White House to march to Capitol Hill, where they will rally for gun control: pic.twitter.com/fz4OoJxMJS — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) March 14, 2018

Approximately 2,000 people were at the west side of the U.S. Capitol around 11 a.m. EST.

Hundreds of D.C. students are arriving at the Capitol now to meet with lawmakers about gun control reforms. More https://t.co/9fwg9rKo1R pic.twitter.com/qKUq5p3VnB — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) March 14, 2018

Members of the House and Senate, including many Democratic lawmakers, walked out of their offices and gathered in the Capitol Rotunda late Wednesday morning to join kids outside.

In New York City, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined high school students at Leadership and Public Service High School in Lower Manhattan.