Students walk out of class across America on one-month anniversary of Florida school shooting: Watch

Students walk out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as they protest against gun violence.
Students walk out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence on Wednesday in Parkland, Fla. Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February.

Students ranging from young elementary schoolers to teenagers in high school walked out of classes Wednesday to call for tougher gun controls exactly one month after the massacre in Parkland, Fla.

More than 3,000 walkout events have been registered across the country, and politicians in some cities are joining students to show unity despite Congress' inability to move on gun control reforms.

Starting on the East Coast, approximately 60 fifth graders from George Mason Elementary School in Alexandria, Va., walked out with posters and laid down on the ground as if they were dead.

Down in South Florida, students who survived the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Valentine's Day collectively left the main building and rounded up on the football field.

Stoneman Douglas students had called for a 17-minute demonstration from other schools across the country to remember each of the 17 people who were killed Feb. 14.

In Washington, D.C., students first descended on the White House, though President Trump is still on a trip to the West Coast and was not at home to witness the demonstration.

Approximately 2,000 people were at the west side of the U.S. Capitol around 11 a.m. EST.

Members of the House and Senate, including many Democratic lawmakers, walked out of their offices and gathered in the Capitol Rotunda late Wednesday morning to join kids outside.

In New York City, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined high school students at Leadership and Public Service High School in Lower Manhattan.

